HICKMAN, KY — Kentucky churches are now able to hold in-person services after a federal judge ruled Gov. Andy Beshear's prohibition against mass gatherings doesn't apply to religious services.
With corn, rolls, and more, First Church of God in Hickman is helping the community one free meal at a time. Sunday was the church's second time feeding hundreds of people in the community via a drive-thru line, and Pastor Bob Macklin said it's needed.
"We've had people come through that have said this may be the only meal they have that day," Macklin said. "And we have some citizens who are having financing issues during this time — families having financial issues."
Macklin said they're continuing to stream their church services via Facebook Live, to keep safety first as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
"We have an elderly congregation, and we wanted to make sure that before we let anyone back in, that we had a good cleaning of the building and had everything right before they came back," Macklin said.
He said when they return, they'll practice social distancing by seating people in every other row.
For now, they'll continue reaching out to the community through the meals they provide.
First Church of God in Hickman will serve free meals again in two weeks. The church will reopen for in-person services the second Sunday of June.