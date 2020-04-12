PADUCAH -- Churches across the country are forgoing their in person Easter services for the first time.
One local church still found a way to safely see their congregation in the pews.
The pews of First Baptist Church of Paducah are empty. Pastor Charles Moore said Easter is usually their biggest turnout with hundreds gathering. But there's still a sense of joy.
"We are so excited that it's Easter morning," Moore said. "We're so excited that Christ is risen."
There may not be any members here physically. But the church has found a way to bring the members here in a different way.
The pews are filled with hundreds of pictures of members. With their photos, they sent an encouraging note for the pastor. Moore said this shows it's not about the physical gathering, but the faith.
"It allows us to see some faces out there and to read some things that are just like gold to us right now in terms of loving and caring for our sheep," Moore said. "And knowing that they're loving and praying for us."
Moore hopes this service will be uplifting to members from home.
"We will all realize it had nothing to do with the fact we couldn't be together because Christ is with us," Moore said. "That's what really mattered."
Moore said the pictures on the pews will be an ongoing thing until they can meet again in person.