MAYFIELD, KY--As people practice social distancing with COVID-19, many churches in the Local 6 area are finding unique ways to hold services.
Grace Life Church has about 550 people. But with COVID-19 concerns, the church parking lot is empty. Ninety-five cars gathered in a bigger parking lot, turned on the radio, and listened to Pastor Chad Lamb preach on top of an RV.
"You've got to be outside the box thinking in everything you do," Lamb said. "And we do that any way just in our normal every day to day ministry. But with a pandemic that comes upon the horizon, we've got to be more creative."
For people who couldn't make the service, Lamb encouraged members to give online. They're using these funds to help reach people in need in the community.
"Even with giving being down just some, you know, we still need to sacrifice," Lamb said. "And sacrifice to me is when we give up something for something we love even more."
Church members honked to say "amen" during the service. Lamb said it's all about bringing a sense of hope in a time of fear.
The church is reaching out to people who are self-isolating and asking them to fill out a card to write down the supplies or other things they need.