PADUCAH — Christ Temple Church in Paducah said the church needs a solution to the vandalism and noise complaints in the neighborhood near Happy's Chili Parlor.
The church hosted a community meeting to bring law enforcement and elected officials together to come up with a plan.
Community members said there's noise in the late hours of night in their neighborhood. There are teens firing paint balls, and alcohol bottles litter the ground near Christ Temple Church.
That's why Pastor Anthony Walton held a community meeting to come up with an action plan for the neighborhood.
"They feel intimidated," Walton said. "They don't feel real safe. There's a noise issue that wakes up a lot of people at night, and the community definitely needs to feel more relaxed and comfortable in their own homes."
Law enforcement, elected officials, and mayoral candidates all gave their two cents on what can be done to solve these problems. They suggested community development efforts to clean up the neighborhood and building stronger relationships with law enforcement.
Assistant Police Chief Anthony Copeland said that's always been the goal.
"That's something that we've made a priority, and we continue to make a community priority, is getting out in the community," Copeland said. "Knowing who we are, knowing who the community is and their issues — and being here today is just one example of us doing just that."
Walton said change won't happen overnight. He said everyone will play a role.
"It's not anybody's personal responsibility," Walton said. "It's everybody's responsibility. And if everybody does their part, then it will make everything effective."
Walton said this is just the first step in creating a safe community.
Walton said the church will be holding more community meetings. They're working on scheduling a date for the next one.