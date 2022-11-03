PADUCAH — A local church is hosting a free lunch for first responders to thank them for their lifesaving work in the community.
Christ Temple Church in Paducah says it's offering free lunches to first responders on Saturday, Nov. 12.
"All year long you take care of our community. In times of crisis, you're the first face and helping hand we see," the church says in a flyer posted to Facebook.
The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 12 at the church, which is at 523 North 12th St. in Paducah.
For more details, visit the church's Facebook page.