PADUCAH — Although it may be warm outside now, it will be cold again before you know it. Now is the ideal time for warming centers to get ready for the cold weather.
According to a news release from United Way of Western Kentucky, the Washington Street Baptist Church in Paducah is looking for more volunteers to help at their warming center beginning in November.
The church is preparing to house anyone on nights when the low temperatures dip below 40 degrees. The shelter will be located at a property next door to their main building at 739 Washington Street.
Warming center volunteers will greet guests, pass out any necessary overnight supplies, and serve dinner and breakfast. The church also needs volunteers to help prepare meals in advance, assist with laundering items, and cleaning the facility after hours.
Washington Street Baptist Church is hosting an information meeting for those who would like to learn more and volunteer. The meeting will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, in the church's main building at 721 Washington Street.
If you're unable to attend the meeting you can contact the church at info@washingtonstreetbaptist.org or by calling 270-442-8033.