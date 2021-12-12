MAYFIELD, KY — Members of the Mayfield community are stepping up with donations. Cleanup efforts are underway with multiple businesses and churches pitching in. His House Ministries is one of many serving hot meals and cold water.
Pallets stacked with rakes, gloves and trash bags lined the outside of His House Ministries in Mayfield, Kentucky. They're one of many local churches helping with tornado disaster relief. Their pastor, Stephen Boyken, experienced the devastation first hand as a chaplain of the candle factory.
"You know, I'm mourning. I'm mourning the loss of those we've lost. It's terrible. It's tragic. I watched people breathe their last breaths at the candle factory, and I'm broken by that. But I celebrate the unity. I celebrate the coming together," said Boyken.
Unity can be seen among volunteers there along with resiliency.
"People have lost everything, but I can tell you every person that's lost their houses, homes, as devastated as they are, they still have hope. Because they were with the ones they loved," said Boyken.
They're in need of heaters, winter coats and blankets. If you've been affected by the tornado and need help, they will be serving hot meals, handing out blankets and cases of water for at least another week.
If you're wanting to donate or volunteer, you can call 270-247-7772. For a full list of how you can help, click here.