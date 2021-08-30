MURRAY, KY– Clean-up efforts in Waverly, Tenn., continued Monday following the flooding earlier this month that left 20 people dead, and countless others forced from their homes.
Volunteers across the country continue to lend a helping hand with cleanup efforts and by providing supplies to those in need.
Glendale Road Church of Christ in Murray is one group volunteering supplies and man power to the struggling flood victims in Tennessee.
Jeremy McKeel is a volunteer with the church, and spoke with Local 6 this morning about their efforts to assist the Waverly community.