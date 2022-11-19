MARTIN, TN — Everything seems to cost more these days, and your Thanksgiving dinner is no different.
According to the American Farm Bureau Federation, the cost of Thanksgiving dinner is expected to cost 20% more this year than it did in 2021.
One local church is lending a helping hand to families that can't afford to celebrate the holiday.
There’s sweet potatoes, mac and cheese and of course, a turkey.
To give back this Thanksgiving holiday, Refreshing Church in Martin, Tennessee is packing meal kits for families in need.
It’s called Feeding the Forgotten.
Pastor Nelson Youngblood says it’s something they've done for years, but because of inflation, it's more necessary than ever.
“The goal this year is 25. We went from 15 last time and jumped to 25 because the need is so increased,” Youngblood says.
It's greater than the church imagined.
“I have well above 25 names, so we're having to try and find a way to meet the need,” Youngblood adds.
That's harder to do because of inflated prices. In years past, they were able to pack similar kits to feed a family of five for around $50. This year, the price has nearly doubled.
“Now they're $100 to get out the same thing we got out two to three years ago for $50. So everything has gone up exponentially,” Youngblood says.
Refreshing Church partnered with Weakley County Schools, who recommended students from lower-income families.
They also prepped kits for people who directly requested assistance.
“We want to help the people of the city. We don't just want to be a church in the city. We want to be a church of the city. People need help, so why not the church helping people?” Youngblood says.
After all, that's what Thanksgiving is all about—being thankful and giving back.
Because transportation may be an issue for lower-income families, the meals will be delivered to their homes on Monday, Nov. 21.