BENTON, KY --Many people in the Local 6 area need a place to go for a hot meal on Christmas.
A church in Benton and a community organization will be feeding hundreds for free.
On Christmas day, about 350 people will be enjoying a free Christmas meal at The First Baptist Church of Benton. Tuesday they put the finishing touches on the sweet potatoes, green beans and gravy. There will be 40 different desserts and turkeys are going in the smoker.
The church started the Christmas meal tradition in 2008. It began as a way to help those in need, but expanded to help those who are alone for the holidays.
Karen Postma organized the meal. She says she wants people to feel loved and remember the meaning of Christmas.
"We want to meet the needs of the people around us," Postma said. "We want them to enjoy the love of God. We want them to enjoy the Christmas season, that it isn't just giving gifts, it's celebrating Jesus.
The church isn't just feeding people who come on Christmas morning. They will be delivering 73 meals to-go to people who are home-bound and call in advance.
Community Kitchen will also be providing free meals for Christmas. Carol Sonney volunteers there and says they expect to feed 400 people. They're serving turkey and dressing, green bean casserole, ambrosia, and coconut cake.
"This meal is a lot of times the only meal the person gets all day," Sonney said. "So we get so much pleasure from serving the meals to the people."
Both Postma and Sonney say there's a warm happy feeling you get when you help serve others.
The meal at First Baptist Church of Benton runs from 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m. The meal at Community Kitchen begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.