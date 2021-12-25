BENTON, KY- Christmas looks a little different for people in Benton this year and so did the annual Christmas lunch at First Baptist Church. A few weeks ago they didn't know if it was going to be possible to have a meal.
"We didn't even have a place to have this until 2 weeks ago or something like that," said Karen Vanwingerin, a volunteer with the church.
Like the rest of Marshall County, First Baptist Church was faced with obstacles since the tornado hit. But against all odds, they still put together their annual meal at Benton Elementary School to make spirits bright.
"We have music. We have people going around greeting," said Vanwingerin. "We're just doing everything we can to make this a special day for our guests."
And that's exactly what they did. They served ham, mashed potatoes, and green beans.
"We hope that even through a tangible meal this community will see that God loves them," said First Baptist Church Pastor Jeremy Hugdin.
He says the event is meant to bring everyone from the community together for a warm meal and fellowship.
"We don't know the needs of the people as they come in. Really, for us, we just want to love on them," Hugdin said. "We want to meet them where they are. Just let them know that we're here and that we care about them."
Hugdin and Vanwingerin say, without the help of Marshall County Schools, this holiday meal wouldn't have been possible. Vanwingerin said their turnout was smaller this year compared to past lunches, but they're still happy they could serve the community.