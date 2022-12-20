Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills of -15 to -25 are possible as a result of Thursday night low temperatures near 0 and sustained winds of 15-20 mph with gusts to 30-35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of Southeast Missouri, far Southern Illinois, and Western Kentucky. * WHEN...From Thursday evening through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Dangerously cold wind chill values can quickly result in frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Wear protective layers and limit time outdoors to as little as possible. Damage to vulnerable pipes is possible. Gusty winds may bring down tree branches. Follow proper directions if using space heaters or generators. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A wind chill watch means the there is the potential for a combination of very cold air and strong winds to create dangerously low wind chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. &&