PADUCAH — The White House is considering invoking the Defense Production Act to address the national baby formula shortage. The Defense Production Act allows the government to take control of certain industries during emergencies like food shortages.
But before those measures, the White House has announced more immediate steps on Friday. Among those, a new website that hopes to assist parents finding formula.
It connects parents with companies, food banks and others who may be able to supply baby formula. Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration says they are taking steps to streamline formula production.
While that’s good news, parents in west Kentucky say they need to feed their babies now.
“It's crazy. I've never seen the shelves the way they are now,” Brooke Bomar says. She says she's constantly worried about how she will feed one year old baby tucker.
He has Down syndrome, and has to have gentle formula that he takes through a tube.
"The last time I was in town I had to go to three stores to get four cans of formula," said Brooke Bomar. She has a one year old with special needs. Tucker has to have 'gentle' formula fed through a tube.
While Bomar has been able to get enough formula through working with friends, family and Facebook groups, other parents are taking drastic measures. Doctors strictly warn against diluting formula, creating home remedies or dong anything other than what the package directions recommend.
"Don't do it," says Dr. David Schell with Baptist Health Paducah. "The baby will get hurt, and it can cause pretty severe electrolyte imbalances."
Schell says he's never seen a situation like this in his 38 years of practice.
"I mean they're scared to death," Schell says. "They're driving around to different states and big box stores and trying to find formula, and they're not having much success."
So what can you do? Parents like Bomar are keeping their babies fed by reaching out to other parents, seeking collection sites, and stocking up when they can.
"You will do whatever it takes to feed your baby," Bomar says. "You can't make your own formula. You can't dilute it down. You can't skip a feed."
This all stems from a recall in February that impacted Abbott Nutrition and the Similac product.
Local 6 spoke with Vicky Assardo, a representative of the company. Pending FDA approval, she says the company could restart production within two weeks.
However, it could take up to two months before we see shelves stocked again.
If you are looking for formula or have some to donate, contact Heartland Church’s ACTS Ministry in Paducah.
They have formula and are also taking donations. Anyone in need can call 270-534-1400. They are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday.
Fredonia First Baptist Church also has formula available. The Clothes Closet is open weekly on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Contact Karolyn Skees by calling 270-963-2818.
The church is at 208 Cassidy Avenue in Fredonia, Kentucky 42411. Its phone number is 270-545-3401.
Target, CVS, Walgreens and Walmart are all setting baby formula limits that vary by store.
Abbott Nutrition provided an update on the reason for the recall and the status of production. To read the statement click here.