DRESDEN, TN- Nearly 30 children and 20 volunteers participated in "A Sunny Day Camp." It's a camp for children impacted by the December 10 tornado.
"These kids that are here have all experienced trauma because of the tornado," said First Christian Church Madisonville Senior Minister Kara Foster. "They've lost people they love. They've been in houses that were destroyed all around them."
Growing and healing together, it's what Foster believes will be crucial for these children going forward.
"We just wanted a time of fun and healing to learn and grow together," Foster said.
Foster's church and several other local churches teamed up to put the camp together. Organizations like Child Life Disaster Services also helped out for the day. The children aren't the only ones who benefit, their parents do too.
"To know their kids are in a safe place to learn and grow," Foster said.
The rain held off for the campers to enjoy therapy horses, canoeing, snacks, and crafts. Best of all, it's entirely free for them.
"After the tornado, we received donations to help people in need," Foster said. "Some of those funds are going to be used to rent the facility today and make this event possible."
Foster was glad the rain held off for the camp. Everything wrapped up at 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon.