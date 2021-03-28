MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY--Easter weekend is a week a way and local churches are preparing for Easter Services.
Last year, the pandemic forced most churches to close their doors on Easter Sunday, but this year many will be open.
Twelve Oaks Baptist church worshiped in person this Sunday. This time last year their sanctuary was empty due to COVID, but this year worship pastor Justin Humphres is excited to fellowship in-person this Easter.
"Without having people in a service and it just being the praise team and the band, and a preacher preaching to a camera, it doesn't feel the same," Humphres said. "Christians are made to be in the house of the Lord. We're made to fellowship together and worship together."
Masks are required during the service. Temperatures will be checked at the door. There are hand sanitizing stations and social distancing is enforced.
The church will be hosting an Easter egg hunt with 4,000 eggs. Now that people are vaccinated, more people are comfortable with in-person services.
"We're really excited that people are safe,"Humphres said. "They have been vaccinated. And they feel that they're ok coming out of their homes and coming around other believers to worship our Lord Jesus Christ."
Humphres is looking forward to seeing people's faces Easter Sunday. Even if they're masked and social distanced.
The church's Easter egg hunt will be held on Wednesday March 31 at 6 p.m. Easter Service begins Sunday at 10 a.m. The service will also be streamed online for those who are still not comfortable coming in person.