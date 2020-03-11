PADUCAH — Church is a place many go to worship and experience fellowship in their community. The coronavirus is affecting the way church members interact and experience that community.
"As far as greeting times in our services, we've stopped doing that a while back," says First Baptist Church Paducah Senior Pastor Russ Wilson.
Wilson says not having greeting time is something they typically do during flu season anyway. They also have hand sanitizing dispensers at several entrances of the building and the entrance to the sanctuary.
"We're taking the precautions necessary to keep people as safe as possible and also encouraging them to be smart in their contact with others," says Wilson.
Services aren't the only things being affected at First Baptist. The coronavirus is also changing the way Wilson visits sick church members in hospitals and nursing homes.
"We're making phone calls now instead of visiting in some cases. Certainly, if it's a dire situation, we will make the visit unless we're coughing and doing the things that might be a concern for somebody," says Wilson.
As of now, though, church will go on.
"As far as we're concerned, it's church as usual on Sunday," says Wilson.
Other local churches we spoke with say they are also continuing to hold services, with precautions. Check with your church if you are unsure whether it will still have service this weekend.