PADUCAH- Not everyone is protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
Many Christians across the country rejoiced when the decision came down.
And Sunday was the first day for many congregations to come together following the pivotal decision.
Protests are filling the streets all across the nation.
The issue of abortion divides the country, and it doesn't stop at the churches
Joel Cauley, lead pastor at Relevant Church, says his congregation is split.
“Even today in our church, I made a statement about it. We had people applaud it and people that didn't. So there's agreement and disagreement,” says Cauley.
For Cauley, overturning Roe v. Wade is a victory.
“According to God's word, man, we believe abortion is murder. But on the other side of that coin, we're still the local church and we're here to step up and support any females, or any women that feel like they've lost hope, that they've had their rights taken away,” Cauley says.
And at Christ Community Church, lead pastor, Tim Turner, feels the same, but says he's not in a place to judge.
“There's nobody we can't love. Jesus said you'll know the disciples by their love. The world would know us by our love. We don't have the authority to not love anybody,” says Turner.
Both churches partner with Hope Unlimited, a crisis pregnancy center in Paducah.
Because abortion is no longer an option in Kentucky, more resources will need to be made available.
Both churches vow to help with that.
“Any woman that came to our church and said, "I want to keep the baby, don't know if I can,” we would help them, point them in the right direction, get them any kind of help that they would need. To save that baby's life, we'll do anything it takes,” Turner says.
But all churches in the area aren't anti-abortion.
Breinsburg United Methodist Church, in Benton, Kentucky, reposted a statement from from their Council Of Bishops.
The statement says, “The issuance of this ruling has denied the sacred worth of women who face ‘the tragic conflicts of life with life that may justify abortion.’"
They called for deep prayer and reflection.
The statement says the ruling should be a call to action for the church to stand up and advocate for, “women who are unjustly affected and unfairly harmed.”
