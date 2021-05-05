Quarantine. Social distancing. Wearing a mask. These are all terms that are now a part of our everyday lives, and things we’ve been living by for more than a year. For many of you, being forced to adjust to that new ‘norm’ was stressful and nerve-wracking. Overtime, that can take a toll on your mental health.
Rebecca Fountain, a clinical practitioner at Four Rivers Behavioral Health, says she’s seeing a lot of people whose stress and anxiety is no longer because of having to go into lock down, social distance and wear a mask. It’s taken a different form, and now, it’s more focused on reintegrating back into their work, school, or social life as they knew it, before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fountain wants to remind you, there are still a lot of things in your life that you can control. That can help reduce your anxiety and lower your stress.
The pandemic has been a lot to handle for Amanda Theis, a single mother who has been unemployed throughout this past year. Her son has diabetes, which puts him at high risk of complications with COVID-19, because of that, he can’t go to school, and she can’t have a job.
“He is a little afraid of going back to school, but I am absolutely terrified of him going to school and me going outside of the home to work,” Theis said. “The loosening [of] restrictions, people need to take that seriously, and just because they’re loosening it doesn’t mean go out and hug friends, it doesn’t mean go party it up with 1,000 people. Wear your masks, still social distance. These children are getting sick, they’re the new ones hitting the pandemic.”
Theis says, you are not alone, there are other moms out there going through the same thing.
Local 6 spoke to Lynn Baird, a local U.S. Air Force veteran who has had to put his dream of starting a family business to a halt when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit.
“My wife, she lost her job. She was the major breadwinner. I’m a full time grandpa. We have 5 children and nine grandchildren. That’s a lot of babysitting here and there, helping them grow,” Baird said. “She got laid off, of course, she traveled from state to state here. That had to come to an immediate halt. At the beginning, we got a little bit of unemployment first couple of months. After that, we managed to find a part time job where we work a couple days a week to keep the bills paid.”
Baird says they’re now taking everything day by day. They’ve been able to push those stressors and anxieties aside and are finally able to get started on their family business that they hope to pass along to their kids.
“We pray a lot. We do. Every day,” Baird said. “We’ve said and we’ve discussed should we get our money back? Should we put it in the savings? Should we go forward this? It is everything we had but things seem to be turning around.”
Baird started their family business called Poppi’s Inflatables. Poppi because he’s a grandpa of nine grandchildren, he says they’ve all learned a lot of lessons as a family, and says things are finally looking brighter.