BENTON, KY - Domestic violence crisis centers are safe havens for families in our area. They’re places they can turn to, rely and depend on. One local clothing boutique called Rossi Oliver, in downtown Benton is offering that same help. For owner Tiffany Henson, it’s more than just a clothing store, it’s about giving back.
“What I do is I have so many clothes, and I’m so blessed, but if they don’t sell, we mark them down to $10 and I said, ‘what if I just started donating these to these girls?’ It just lit me up inside, I was so excited.” Henson said.
She’s donating bags of clothing to a local non-profit organization, called “Abba Reach Me” helping hundreds of local girls and women in their battles with addiction, homelessness and domestic violence. “The smiles on their faces was just absolutely amazing,” Henson said. “This is something I’ve always wanted to do.”
Henson was once in their shoes. She says she was sexually assaulted as a young girl. It’s difficult for her to think back to that, and says she’s spent most of her life minimizing her pain and the difficulties she faced.
“I was so young when it happened and so many girls don’t say anything.” Henson said. Henson is wanting to give a voice to the girls who are dealing with those issues. She says Rossi Oliver is a place where you can come to just talk, if you need it.
You can click the separate links to find out more about Rossi Oliver and how you can donate and the local non-profit organization, “Abba Reach Me.”
If you or someone you know needs help, you can always call the 24/7 National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.