MARTIN, TN — Big changes are coming for millions of Americans with federal student loans. Wednesday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced his administration is canceling up to $10,000 of federal student loan debt for borrowers who make under $125,000 a year.
If you are within that income range and received a Pell grant, you can seek forgiveness of up to $20,000 in student loan debt.
The Biden administration also announced it's extending the pandemic-related pause on student loan repayment for one last time this year. That means no payments will be required on federal student loans until January 2023.
Local 6 went to the campus of the University of Tennessee at Martin to get initial reactions from students as the announcement came down.
Some students were excited, but others were cautious. Some students had no idea that student loan forgiveness was being discussed.
However, all of them say $ 10,000 deducted from their loans would be a big help.
Surprise: That was Nya Newsom's reaction
“Honestly, I didn't believe it because at first. I thought it wasn't going to be forgiven,” Newsom says.
Other UT Martin students were also surprised when the executive order came down.
Newsom describes it as a blessing. “It can most definitely build our economic wealth as minorities because we don't have that," she says.
UT Martin graduate Evan Sherman says he has mixed opinions.
Sherman could greatly benefit from the forgiveness. “That would fully cover the student loans that I accrued when I was in school. Completely wipe those from my slate,” Sherman says.
But, he questions if it the best decision for the current economic state of the US. “Inflation and taxes. I believe that money has to come from somewhere,” says Sherman.
UT Martin senior Daariq Burton initially expressed excitement, but after giving it more thought, he started raising similar concerns.
“When you get in to the particulars of the situation — such as what it can do for the economy, how can it affect people's money, where the money's coming from — I think that's where you have to take a step back and look at the bigger picture,” says Burton.
That's what Shantia Crawford says she's doing. Although she's heading to graduate school next year, she says the student loan forgiveness will give her some financial freedom.
“When it comes to buying a house, buying a car, starting a business, getting married, that's something I can look forward to, knowing that I'm not going to have to worry about this financial burden,” says Crawford.
Current students are eligible for forgiveness. You're also eligible if you didn't finish your degree.
Just know that if the student is claimed as a dependent, the income eligibility will be based on their parents' income.
Private loans are not eligible.
The White House says it plans to release details on how borrowers can claim the forgiveness in the weeks ahead.