GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Folks Graves County and other counties want to get their communities involved in supporting graduating high school seniors. They've started "Adopt a Senior" groups through Facebook.
Graves County's group is called "Graves County High School Adopt a 2020 Senior."
Parents can post about their senior, and people can then adopt the senior and send them a note, gift, snack or anything to show support. A senior can be adopted multiple times, but the group asks that people look for un-adopted seniors first. Posts will be labeled un-adopted or adopted at the top.
McCracken, Marshall and Livingston counties also have adopt a senior Facebook groups for their seniors.
Wondering if there's a group for your school district? Just search "adopt a senior" and the city or county name on Facebook to see if one has been created.
Click here for the Graves County Facebook group.
Click here for the McCracken County Facebook group.
Click here for the Marshall County Facebook group.
Click here for the Livingston County Facebook group.