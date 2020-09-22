PADUCAH - A community came together to pray for a 4-year-old girl who is battling cancer. Lennon Black was brought home Monday to be with her family. On Tuesday, cars lined the street to welcome her home with a drive-by parade. Jay Black, Lennon's father, wants the event to bring more awareness and funding for childhood cancer research.
"It's time that the children be put into the forefront, in the forefront. It's time, people need to know that, people need to know that," Jay said. "And if that's what my daughter's purpose here on earth was then that's what her purpose was."
People drove out to show their support for Lennon during the parade, including first responders from states throughout the region. The Lennon Strong Facebook page has over 10,000 likes, with members sending their thoughts and prayers daily. Alexa Wallace organized the parade to let Lennon's family know they aren't alone and people from across the region and the nation are here for them.
"I cannot be more pleased with our community and what we've brought together to do for her. And I just hope it makes her feel as special as she is, she's beautiful," Wallace said.
"In a world full of hate, be a light. Because that's what Lennon is, she was a light. When she was down she always stood, she always stood up," Jay said.
Despite Lennon's tough battle, the community provided a memory her family will have forever.
"We couldn't be more proud. It hurts, but we look on the brighter side," Jay said. "I try to look on the brighter side of things. That the legacy that she's leaving behind will always stand."
A prayer vigil will be held for Lennon at Fort Jefferson Hill Park Welcome Center on Saturday. It will start at 6 p.m. on the cross. A charity benefit will also be held on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the Mayfield Eagles Meeting Room.