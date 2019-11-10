Paducah— Sunday, preparations were underway for the Veterans Day celebration in Paducah on Monday.
This year's festivities will include indoor activities for families to enjoy.
Robert Worden served as a postal clerk during the Vietnam War. Worden says his father and grandfather's service inspired him. Monday, Worden will be the Master of Ceremony for the Veterans Day award ceremony.
"I think anyone who actually gives of their time of themselves, puts their neck on the line, volunteer or even drafted and served is a hero in my eyes," Worden said. "So it's also for me a time to honor my father and my grandfather."
Paducah Parks and Recreation Director Mark Thompson says this year they are including more indoor events such as a breakfast and an award ceremony. Thompson says they're working hard to make this day extra special for veterans.
"Just so many things that we owe a debt of gratitude to the veterans," Thompson said. "And this is just a small way of showing them at least once a year how much we care about those freedoms."
Monday's event wouldn't be possible without the help of volunteers getting the finishing touches together, even down to the silverware.
Worden says he's excited for the celebration tomorrow and hopes that people will honor veterans and learn from them.
"It's our country and we are here for it as veterans,"Worden said. "So a non-veteran can learn that there are people who love them and care for them and will defend them and preserve them."
He says, as a community, we should be proud of the way we're celebrating and honoring our veterans.
The celebration kicks off with a sunrise service at Paducah's river front tomorrow at 6:30 a.m. Then things move inside for breakfast and the awards ceremony at the Expo Center. The Veterans Day parade is at 11 a.m. And the American Hero concert will begin at 6 p.m. inside the Expo Center.
Thompson says in the afternoon children will get a chance to touch army vehicles inside the Expo Center, this will go on till 2 p.m.