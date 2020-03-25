PADUCAH -- U.S. Congressman James Comer, who represents Kentucky's 1st District, will be holding a telephone town hall on Thursday.
Constituents are urged to call in and ask questions about the federal response to COVID-19.
Dr. Kyle Turnbo of Paducah will also be taking part and be answering medical questions.
The call will be held at 1 p.m. central time on Thursday, March 26.
Those interested in taking part can call 855-962-1276 to participate.
You can also sign up to have them call you before the event starts by clicking here.
The town hall will be rescheduled if Comer is called to Washington to vote.