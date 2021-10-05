PADUCAH — Millions of Americans have received their COVID-19 vaccine as we continue to battle the spread of the novel coronavirus across the nation. To try and increase vaccination rates, some companies are offering incentives to their employees to get vaccinated.
Those incentives can take many forms. At Jett's Specialty Contracting in Paducah, the business will be offering a $500 bonus to employees who get vaccinated. Rachel Jett, office manager at Jett's Specialty Contracting, says it was a logical decision to offer a vaccination incentive.
"We do a lot of work in health care," Jett said. "We felt like, you know, with the coming policies that it was very important for our employees to be vaccinated so we can continue serving our community and continue serving our health care industry, as well as schools, nursing homes, doctors' offices. We're in a lot of those places."
People who work with Jett's Contracting and get vaccinated will get a $100 check each week for five weeks.
"I would say out of those 62 employees, I believe we have less than 10 that are not vaccinated now," Jett said.
The contractor does HVAC and plumbing work and has 24-hour service available. Jett says they're pushing to not only keep their employees healthy, but keep the community as a whole protected.
"The needs of the customer are changing all the time," Jett said. "Nobody ever thought that this would come to the point that it is, but you know, we're here. And at least at Jett's Specialty and Jett's Mechanical we're going to step up to the plate."
Jett hopes even more employees get vaccinated soon.