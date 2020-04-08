PADUCAH — Now more than ever, you need to take care of your mental health. Experts say you need to know what to do to keep your stress levels down.
Compass Counseling Owner Katie Englert said one way is by laughing. What really helps is talking out your problems with people who are ready to listen.
Compass Counseling in Paducah is one of several offices offering telehealth services in our area. They offer counseling online, over the phone, and sometimes through letters.
"We have been offering it for a few years, but over the past few weeks we've shifted our practice 100% to telehealth,"said Englert.
Stress affects all of us differently.
Being confined in a home alone or with your kids, partner, or parents all day doesn't help. So keep this in mind:
"Remembering, if you're in a family, that you're part of a team is important, and that's what we've really been trying to reiterate with our couples and our families," said Englert. "Just remember that you're in this together. You're a team, and everybody's feeling it."
You need to talk with your insurance company and learn more about your coverage plan to access telehealth services.
Some of you have been laid off and are finding yourself in a tight spot financially.
Englert said there are things that you can do, such as:
— Take a short walk while practicing social distancing.
— Prioritize your physical and spiritual health.
— Make a list of your thoughts and sort out what you can and can't control.
All those things will help as we get through these tough times.
Compass Counseling also offers a free podcast called "Mapping Healthy Minds."
To learn where you can access that podcast and other services, visit Compass Counseling's website.