FRANKFORT, KY – Six Kentucky counties, including Calloway and Marshall counties, will transition driver licensing services to KYTC Driver Licensing Regional Offices in March.
Beginning March 28, residents in Calloway, Clark, Marshall, Mercer, Oldham and Union counties will no longer be able to utilize the Office of Circuit Court Clerk for drivers license services.
Following that date, residents of those counties will be required to use one of twenty-one KYTC regional offices across the state.
According to the KYTC, Graves County was scheduled to make this transition in March, but when the courthouse was destroyed in December, drivers licensing services have been performed out of a KYTC “popup” portable office. Graves County is expected to make the transition official by the end of March.