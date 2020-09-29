PADUCAH -- If you live in Kentucky, you have one week left to register to vote in the General Election.
And only 10 days left to request an absentee ballot.
Employees at the Ballard County Clerk's office are preparing absentee ballots. The deadline to request a ballot is October 9. County Clerk Katie Mercer said her officer has received 680 requests.
"We're trying to make it as convenient as possible," Mercer said. "You know vote from home if you want to. Come down here. Early vote. And of course 2 polls will be open 6 to 6."
At the Ballard County courthouse there are two drop box locations where you can safely drop off your absentee ballot.
The deadline to register to vote is October 5. There are 6,000 registered voters in Ballard. Mercer said you can vote through absentee ballot, in-person, and early voting.
"We are so lucky in this country to have the freedom to vote," Mercer said. "Really there is absolutely no excuse not to vote. Especially in this General Election. Because we've offered so many different types of opportunities for them to vote."
Livingston County Clerk Sonya Wlliams said there are 7,800 registered voters and 500 absentee ballots. Williams said you must be registered by deadline to vote.
"When that does occur that individual leaves the polls with you know... a negative experience," Williams said. "And they're upset and they want to cast their ballot. When in reality all they had to do was check on that before they left to go to the polls."
Mercer wants people to make sure they're signing all of the absentee ballot envelopes and prepare their I.D. Both clerks hope for a big voter turnout.
You can register to vote and request an absentee ballot online here.