BENTON, KY- Despite added effort from the state, some people in Kentucky still haven't seen their unemployment insurance come in. Angela Hazlett and her fiance Jessie Krzewski are still waiting to see some results. They drove from Benton, Kentucky to Frankfort earlier this week to try to get their unemployment problems fixed, but they didn't make it in time.
"The officer said, "look, I feel for you, come back early in the morning they're going to be here at 9 a.m. helping people,'" Hazlett said.
The couple then drove four hours back to Benton.
"Literally I slept an hour. He didn't sleep, got right back on the road back to Frankfort. Day number two, get there at 10 a.m. Eastern time," Hazlett said.
"And same thing, get in line and right in front of us where the state troopers are like, 'cut off you guys have to go home, can't help nobody else.' And we're just like, are you kidding me?"
Hazlett and Kryzewski, like many others, have been waiting for months.
"From April 12th my original number, my main number's been on hold. It's lost in the queue somewhere, that's what I was told," Krzyzewski said.
They're running out of patience, and waiting is starting to take a toll on them emotionally.
"This can't be okay, and I'm tired of hearing that we're Team Kentucky and we're going to get through this," Krzyzewski said with tears in his eyes. "We're sitting here struggling and it's like nobody gives a damn."
The problems don't end there. Hazlett says they're now having to worry about where they're going to live.
"It's been a nightmare. We've got our landlord, they're threatening us with eviction," Hazlett said. "Literally we gave them written notice that we couldn't make April's rent on April 5th, and they didn't care."
Kentucky's eviction moratorium will last until the end of the state of emergency declared by Governor Andy Beshear.
Hazlett and Krzyewski's landlord did not answer when I called asking for a comment.