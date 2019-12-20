COZUMEL, MEXICO — Two cruise ships collided in Cozumel, Mexico on Friday, and it was all caught on camera.
A Carnival Cruise Line spokesperson told NBC News that the Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it "made contact" with the Carnival Legend. Carnival says six guests with minor injuries "have presented themselves to the Carnival Glory medical center for evaluation."
Clay Jones and his wife, Cassie, live in South Fulton, Tennessee, and are on the Carnival Glory with 15 family members for the holidays. They got several videos and pictures of everything that happened during and after the collision.
Clay caught the impact on cell phone video. You can hear passengers yelling in shock during the collision and immediately after.
"Everybody OK over there?" Clay yelled to the passengers nearby.
Clay also took multiple pictures of the damage and posted it all to his Facebook page.
"Very traumatic experience for my wife and little girl. Our cabin is located port side aft. Cabin 8485. We were located one floor above the damage. They were both on the balcony when this occurred."
"It was very scary. I received glass in my eyes from the incident, as I was only feet away from the contact point," Cassie said.
Passengers were moved off both boats after the collision. From the shore, Clay provided a different view of the damage.
Carnival says the damage did not impact the seaworthiness of either ship. Passengers were set to re-board at 6 p.m. Friday.
"I can assure you this will never happen to us again," Clay said. "First and last cruise."