PADUCAH — A success is how the city of Paducah is describing recent bids on surplus lots. But one couple says while the city is trying to spark residential growth in the area, it's pushing them out. The two live next to one of the 78 empty lots the city has placed up for bid.
The Powells are new to Paducah, and they say they love their home. But, they say there isn't space for another.
Local 6 spoke to Melissa Powell Wednesday and her husband Tuesday when the story was initially covered. They're so worried that they tried to buy the empty lot next to their home, but they were denied because they don't plan to build a home on the land. The two understand the city's plan to bring in more people, but they’re asking: at what cost?
"We have great neighbors across the street. Our neighbor on the other side of that new build is phenomenal. You know, we've grown to love the neighborhood," Melissa says.
With bids on the 78 lots starting at $1, the city's end goal is to spark residential growth. Melissa says she understands that, but she's seen this before and it didn't end well when another lot on the other side of her home was bought and developed.
"Back last winter, we knew that somebody had bought that lot. Ours was, our offer was declined, but someone bought it. That house was going up. And they had started pouring the foundation before we left. But I mean, it still looked like there was going to be plenty of distance," she says.
"We got home. We can literally almost stay in between our houses and touch wall to wall. Not quite, you know, but it's not far," she says.
She's worried that will happen again "We bought that house. You know, we didn't have that problem. They created that problem for us," she says.
Paducah Planning Director Nic Hutchison told me in an interview Tuesday that he hears the concerns, but this is about the city as a whole.
"We want to see some type of substantial investment occur on the property. And, you know, really advance and improve the neighborhood," Hutchison said.
Melissa just wishes the city would do more to address some of her concerns. "We offer a lot, I would think, to the city, to the state of Kentucky. We're new to Kentucky. It makes us not want to stay here," says Powell.
The couple tried to buy both lots, and they were denied because they don't plan to build a home on either of them. They're now working to place another bid on the lot currently available and build a garage. Melissa says she has no hope that she will be approved.