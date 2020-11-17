MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- Paducah-McCracken County COVID-19 press conferences will restart again this week, as cases continue to surge in Kentucky. Governor Andy Beshear reported 2,931 new cases and a record breaking 33 virus related deaths today. McCracken County Emergency Management Director Jerome Mansfield says this is a crucial time to restart these meetings.
"We've seen an increase in COVID cases in the count and we're in a red zone county. So it's very timely that our local officials address the issue," Mansfield said.
Representatives from both local hospitals are expected to share numbers on the amount of patients they're treating. There could also be some insight on how the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed in the county.
"The state department for public health has already drafted a vaccination plan," Mansfield said. "And the state and local emergency management agencies are a major part of the plan in helping aid distribution throughout our communities. It will be a major push out."
The state would focus on front line workers and health care facilities for vaccine distribution. Mansfield is still emphasizing the importance of wearing your mask and social distancing.
"That does not mean that we need to let our guard down with protective measures, because it will probably be a year or so before we completely get everyone vaccinated that desires to be vaccinated and push the vaccine out," Mansfield said.
The meeting will be held virtually on Zoom Thursday at 2:30 p.m. You can stream it live on wpsdlocal6.com or on our Facebook page.