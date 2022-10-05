PADUCAH — It’s a dilemma that will put some people in a bind. A local federal credit union was recently liquidated. Now, some of its previous members are scrambling to learn what to do with their loans.
The National Credit Union Administration Board liquidated the Paducah Teachers Federal Credit Union at the end of September.
The Paducah Teachers Federal Credit Union served 1,187 member and had assets of about $12.08 million. That's according to the National Credit Union Administration.
However, while all accounts and assets have been transferred to C-Plant Credit Union, the loans are not transferrable.
C-Plant told new members in a letter that people who have loans through the Paducah Teachers Federal Credit Union will have their loans serviced through Statebridge.
Statebridge is a loan servicing company in Colorado not affiliated with C-Plant.
However, the company currently has an alert on the Better Business Bureau website.
The website says there has been a pattern of complains concerning billing and customer service issues.
The alert says people say the business dos not apply peoples' monthly payments to their mortgage, which causes them to incur late fees.
That's leaving some people to figure out what the next best step is.
Rocia Keeling was a member of the Paducah Teachers Federal Credit Union for 30-plus years and had several loans through the credit union.
"I had my home and my car with the credit union," said Keeling. "I've been with them a long time, and always did good by me, so I had my home and my car with them."
But when the announcement was made that the credit union was liquidated by the National Credit Union Administration Board, she was disappointed.
C-Plant, which is taking on the accounts and assets of the Paducah Teachers Federal Credit Union, said it will not be transferring loans.
That means Keeling has to either stick with loan servicing company Statebridge or go to a different bank or credit union.
That could mean her current low interest rate on her loans will most likely increase.
"I just feel like this is just going to be different for me not having the interest rate that I have now so if I decide to go to another bank," said Keeling.
This may be a similar dilemma for people who also had loans through the Paducah Teachers Federal Credit Union.
Management at C-Plant said they're making sure all of the accounts and assets are being safely transferred.
"We spent many of hours getting everything established, getting accounts opened," said Ashley Miller, part of management for C-Plant. "We worked over the weekend to make sure that all the funds were put into the accounts correctly. That way everyone could have access to their money come Monday morning."
C-Plant said in a letter to new members that there will be about 1,000 members from the Paducah Teachers Federal Credit Union transitioning to C-Plant.
We also reached out to Statebridge. The representative there said they would call back Thursday morning.
In addition, we also contacted the National Credit Union Administration Board. They said given the supervisory nature of the liquidation, they cannot comment beyond what was stated in its press release.
The National Credit Union Administration said C-Plant Federal Credit Union is federally insured with more than 15,000 members and assets worth more than $270 million.