PADUCAH — A local Dairy Queen was closed for a few hours Friday after a pickup truck hit the building's gas meter, causing a leak.
It happened around 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Dairy Queen on Paducah's south side.
Jay Page, president of Sovereign Development — which owns the building — says a customer in a pickup truck accidentally hit the truck's accelerator, and the truck hit the building and gas meter.
Page says the crash caused a gas leak, and the restaurant had to close temporarily. But, the Dairy Queen was able to reopen around 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.
According to Page, the driver of the pickup truck was not seriously injured in the crash.
Page says he is grateful to the Paducah firefighters and Atmos Energy for responding quickly to the scene.