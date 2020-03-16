PADUCAH — Daycare centers throughout Kentucky have until Friday to close to help combat the spread of COVID-19. Gov. Andy Beshear made the announcement late Monday afternoon.
At Hopes and Dreams Child Development Center, warning signs are up, and they're notifying parents. For the center's owners, Ronnie and Jackie Hicks, it's the beginning to a long journey for their business and the children they take care of.
"A lot of it right now is going to be answering questions, asking questions. Trying to figure out, you know, what we're going to do," Ronnie said.
Jackie said they don't have all of the answers their customers and employees want to hear.
"I've sent out a text message to all my parents letting them know 6 o'clock Friday, we'll be shutting our doors," Jackie said. "And we don't know when we're going to get to open them back up. That's what's got us concerned."
The normally noisy play rooms are now totally silent. For Jackie, it's an uncomfortable feeling.
"I had a mom just a couple of days ago tell me, 'She's so happy when she sees you,' when she brought her granddaughter in," Jackie said. "Those babies are going to think we have abandoned them. And that's another thing we have to think about, is how it's going to effect our children."
They've been receiving calls from parents wondering if they'll still be charged after the closure takes place.
"I'm leaning towards yes, and I hate that because it's not fair," Ronnie said.
Their daycare's license means you pay for the spot, even when your child isn't at the center.
"Creditors aren't going to wait for money. So we can either charge like normal, even though they're not here, and be able to survive this when it's all over," Ronnie said. "Or if we don't, there might not be a daycare for them to come back to."
Both Ronnie and Jackie say the state still has questions to answer on how daycare centers should handle the incident. The Families First Coronavirus Response Act has passed the U.S. House of Representatives. The bill, which covers emergency medical leave and emergency paid sick leave, is now waiting for approval from the U.S. Senate.