BENTON, KY — Gov. Andy Beshear announced this week Kentucky daycare facilities can return to regular group sizes on March 15. That will allow time for more of their employees to be vaccinated.
In Benton, Kentucky, iKids Childhood Enrichment Center Executive Director Jennifer Washburn said the center already has a smaller group of children because it is nationally accredited.
The daycare center has had employees staffed at all hours, with fewer students in one class because of the pandemic.
"The challenge, however, is still the fact that we are limited in combining in the mornings and in the afternoons and combining throughout the day," said Washburn. "So, essentially, what happens is my staff is increased by 35% in order to have every classroom staffed from 6 a.m. until 5 p.m. That's a lot!"
The decision to return to regular group sizes will help a lot of daycare centers across the state, but it will help some more than others.
Washburn said iKids cannot welcome new kids in just yet, because they would not be able to contact trace properly with more children present.
The daycare center has all of its regular children back, but with the way iKids is operating now, it is losing money.
"So I lost, for last year, over a $150,000," said Washburn.
The executive director said it has been expensive to keep iKids going. She said 30% of the daycare's $150,000 loss was used to pay staff.
Washburn is paying 24 staff members to work longer hours with fewer kids than usual in their classrooms.
"All of our children who were able to return have returned, but we have a very long waiting list. And so we are not able to serve all the children in the community that are seeking our care," said Washburn. "So it would be wonderful to be able to have morning and end of day groups back to how they were."
The center has signs posted on its doors reminding employees to wear masks. Parents and guardians are not allowed to go inside to drop off or pick up their children.
Washburn said 11 of their 24 employees have been vaccinated.
She said the business is grateful for all of the Paycheck Protection Program loans and financial help, but until the facility can have kids back into combined classrooms and return to its pre-pandemic hours, she has concerns.
"When those are gone and we have no more, if we are still operating the way we are now, we have another four to six months of operations before we have to raise rates, which directly affects families," said Washburn. "It actually isolates others from being able to use our services and that would be, that would be a tragedy in our community."
Washburn said when things get closer to normal, they will still have masks and extra sanitizing for a bit. That means parents will still have to wait outside to drop off and pick up their to continue protecting everyone.
Kiddie Cottage Director and Owner LeAnne Ervin in Paducah said two of their 14 employees have been vaccinated. They hope more child care workers will get vaccinated to protect everyone.