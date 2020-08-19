The Democratic National Convention marked the halfway point Wednesday night of what's turned out to be the most unconventional convention in party history. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the DNC to go all virtual with a large amount of pre-recorded segments as well as a handful of live events.
So far, the convention has featured key speakers including former first lady Michelle Obama, former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State John Kerry.
DNC delegates are also participating virtually on a daily basis. They have carried out duties of drafting the party's platform and officially voting on nominees for president and vice president.
Brian Clardy is a DNC delegate representing Kentucky's First Congressional District. Clardy lives in Murray and is an associate professor of history at Murray State University. He's been participating virtually for several days.
Prior to the start of the the convention delegates were asked to record themselves reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. During the second night of the convention, a video montage aired featuring delegates saying the pledge. Clardy's video was included towards the very end of the video segment in a large box full of delegates. He recorded himself reciting the pledge outside Pogue Library on the Murray State campus.
You can watch Clardy's video by clicking here.
To watch the segment of the DNC that featured the video montage click here. The Pledge of Allegiance portion is eight minutes 40 seconds into the video.
WPSD Local 6 spoke with Brian Clardy earlier in the week for his expectations heading into the 2020 Democratic National Convention. You can watch that interview by clicking here.