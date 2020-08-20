PADUCAH — Thursday evening, former Vice President Joe Biden accepted the Democratic Party's nomination to challenge President Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 general election.
The moment came after weeks of meetings involving delegates with the Democratic National Convention. One of those delegates is Brian Clardy of Murray, Kentucky. Clardy is an Associate professor of history at Murray State University.
Clardy told WPSD he thought California Sen. Kamala Harris delivered a powerful speech Wednesday night when accepting the Democratic Party's nomination for vice president of the United States.
"Senator Harris was able to introduce herself in a way that she hadn't before. Most Americans view her as someone who asks tough questions on the Judiciary Committee who had a tough reputation as a prosecutor. But we got to know Kamala the person yesterday — her upbringing, her vary diverse family background and upbringing," Clardy said.
He also agrees with pundits and commentators who said former President Barack Obama gave a speech Wednesday unlike any other a former president has delivered.
"President Obama gave a very scathing indictment of the Trump administration last night. It was perhaps one of the more pointed attacks we have heard him make since he's left office. He was really verbal, he was really vocal and the emotion clearly showed. And I think you're going to see him do that on the campaign trail," Clardy said.
Ahead of Biden's prepared remarks Thursday, Clardy outlined what he wanted to hear from the candidate.
"He really needs to reach out to the progressives. He needs to reach out to AOC. He needs to reach out to the Bernie supporters, because I think there's still some hesitancy about supporting him enthusiastically," Clardy said.
He added, "(Biden) really needs to draw a sharp contrast between him and the president. He needs to talk more about what he's going to do, in so far as his basic bread and butter issues on the campaign. I think the election is going to turn on economics issues and job issues, especially in light of what's happened with the COVID pandemic that's impacted peoples' lives," Clardy said.
"He's got his work cut out for him, and as long as Joe Biden stays on message he's going to do fine," Clardy said.
Clardy also said, moving forward, Biden needs to address a number of issues — including foreign policy.
"America is an indispensable nation in so far as the modern world order. Our economic power, her cultural reach, her ideals have been a beacon to the world. We have to reconstruct those alliances which have been dented over the last three years. We have to able to show strength to our adversaries. To Putin to Xi to Kim and to the Iranians. We have to be able to project strength without being bullied," Clardy said.
