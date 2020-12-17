Whether it’s plaque being scraped off a tooth or a drill grinding away at a cavity, the sounds at the dentist can make you cringe, and the tools they work with can be intimidating. But one local dentist is using his loud work instruments to create a soothing melody at home.
Dr. Robert Fitch, known to his patients as Dr. Robbie, found a hobby making custom vintage-style guitars, which eventually led him to start Hearthstone Guitar Company in January 2018. Now, Dr. Robbie’s guitars are being played on stages around the world.
Click the video to see his full story and meet the professional musician taking the guitars on tour.