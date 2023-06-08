PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is requesting public assistance in locating a wanted man.
According to a Thursday release, 22-year-old Matthew "Aiden" Nethery of Hornbeak, Tennessee is wanted on an indictment-warrant in relation to an assault and robbery that happened in McCracken County.
Deputies describe him as about five feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 245 pounds.
If you have information on his location, deputies ask you to call (270) 444-4719 or contact your local law enforcement agency.