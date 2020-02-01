LYON COUNTY, KY--Financial problems in one county could compromise the safety of first responders.
The Lyon County Sheriff's Department tasers are at the end of their life cycle.
The City of Kuttawa gave the department money for new tasers.
Lyon County Sheriff Brent White said they have a few deputies without tasers.
"It's just one of those things that we really can't do without," said White.
This is because their current tasers, the X26, is outdated.
"We thought maybe taser could repair those and we could put those back in the field," said White.
"And they chose to tell us that was not accurate."
The manufacturer of the X26, ended production for its parts, so the sheriff's office bought the Taser 7s.
They bought 10 of these newer models for their deputies.
White showed off its newer features, including its lights.
"Now you can see it's a lot further," said White.
This newer version and the equipment needed for it costs $34,000.
They have the new tasers, but are waiting for the rest of the order, to begin training with them.
There are three deputies in dire need of a taser. White said they are mostly court security officers, but they carry out security transports and other jobs that require having a taser.
Sheriff White said having a deputy on the street with one is unsafe for the deputy and the public.
"We need those because our deputies often work alone, or with backup, a long way, away, so not only do we need these to make sure they go home okay," said White.
"But to make sure that our public is treated as fairly and safely as we can."
Sheriff White said the new tasers have improved features to better protect the community.
He said they will get their training schedule by the end of the month. The rest of their equipment is set to arrive by February 15.
The Eddyville Police Chief Jamie Greene said her department is also buying new tasers.