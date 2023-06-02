PADUCAH — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says a woman is facing charges after they received a call about a dog locked in a car in a parking lot on South 6th Street in Paducah on Friday.
According to a release about the incident, the car was not running and the young dog was in "clear distress." Deputies say she did not have access to food or water in the car.
Deputies say they determined 19-year-old Chloe Throgmorton was the owner of the puppy, and that it had been left in the car overnight. According to the release, Throgmorton was allegedly under the influence of drugs.
Deputies say a search of the car uncovered syringes, methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia.
According to the release, Throgmorton was charged with second degree cruelty to animals, public intoxication, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the McCracken County Jail.
The puppy was taken to a local veterinarian's office for treatment and will be observed for signs of illness before she is taken to the McCracken County Humane Society.