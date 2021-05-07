MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The quick thinking of two local deputies saved the life of a young girl Thursday afternoon.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Department says Corporal Zack Dunigan and Deputy Kenneth Baldwin responded to a house in the 6000 block of Old Mayfield Road for a distress call involving a small child. They say they didn't know the nature of the call until they arrived minutes later.
Once on scene, officers say they found a one and a half year old girl had been riding with an adult on a zero-turn lawnmower. The child fell from the lawnmower and was then struck in the leg by the blades, causing serious and life threatening injuries.
Corporal Dunigan and Deputy Baldwin say they quickly applied a Combat Application Tourniquet (CAT) to the child's leg to control the bleeding.
Deputies say the child was quickly taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Due to the inclement weather Thursday, she was unable to be flown to a Nashville area children's hospital. Instead the McCracken County Sheriff's Office and Kentucky State Police escorted the ambulance to the Kentucky-Tennessee state line. Then the Tennessee Highway Patrol escorted the ambulance the rest of the way to the hospital.
The sheriff's department says all members of the department are issued a CAT, as well as a belt holster for incidents like this one.
The sheriff's office would like to thank the Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital emergency room staff, Mercy Regional Ambulance, McCracken County Deputy Coroner and Paducah Firefighter Jake Blackwell, as well as KSP and THP for their help in saving the life of this little girl.
“I’m proud of the fast actions by all involved in this incident and by all reported accounts, their quick actions saved this young girls life. Corporal Dunigan and Deputy Baldwin were truly real life hero’s yesterday. I ask that the community please keep this child and the family in your thoughts and prayers as they face the days ahead” - Sheriff Matt Carter
The sheriff's office says the child is out of surgery and in stable condition.
In 2020 alone, the sheriff's department says 16 of the department's employees received Life Saving Awards.