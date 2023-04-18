PADUCAH — Deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office are asking the public for assistance in identifying a driver shown on surveillance video backing into a gas pump at the Five Star Convenience Store on John Puryear Drive and driving away, causing $3,000 in damage.
According to a Tuesday release, surveillance video showed a driver, appearing to be intoxicated, pulling up to the station in a new model Chevrolet Malibu.
They say the woman pulled into a parking space to allow three passengers to exit the car. When the passengers return, the driver is seen backing into the gas pump and driving off.
Deputies say she is described as a white female with long hair. She was seen wearing a dark gray shirt and light gray pants.
Deputies are asking anyone with information on the car or the identities of the driver or passengers to contact them by calling (270) 444-4719 or contacting their local law enforcement agency.
Tips may be provided anonymously by calling West Kentucky Crime Stoppers at (270) 444-8355, texting "WKY" and your tip to 847411, filling out an online form, or by downloading the WKY Crime Stoppers app. Click here to learn more about how to submit a tip.