MARSHALL COUNTY, KY– Marshall County Sheriff's Deputy Brandon Little returned to work Wednesday after being injured in a car crash on U.S 641 in June.
The sheriff's office announced Little's return via a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. According to the post, Little returned this week for some "light duty" and has been recovering well from his injuries.
The Facebook post added that Little would be back on the roads soon.
In July, the Marshall County Sheriff's Office shared a brief video of Deputy Brandon Little, smiling and getting around on a walker with blue lights.
Little was severely injured in a crash on June 16 when his cruiser was struck by a bucket truck while Little was responding to a non-emergency call. He was air lifted to air lifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
The driver of the bucket truck was also taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. On June 21, the Kentucky State Police reported the driver had been released from the hospital.