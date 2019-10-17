MURRAY, KY — A west Kentucky business is collecting donations to honor 5-year-old Zoey Smith, who passed away Wednesday after a lifelong battle with leukemia.
Zoey's mother, Whitney Reed, has said her family's biggest wish is to have a brick dedicated to Zoey on the Pathway of Hope at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
The bricks are a way to pay tribute to children treated at St. Jude while supporting the fight against childhood cancer. Brick dedications range in price from $1,000 to $4,500.
The owners of Hih Burger in Murray want to make that wish come true for Zoey's family. They are collecting donations at the diner with the goal of dedicating a $4,500 brick in her honor. That amount pays for the largest brick St. Jude offers. In a message to Local 6, the diner owners say "We think she deserves the biggest brick they have, and we have faith Murray, Kentucky, will come together for Zoey."
They say they will be collecting donations for as long as it takes to raise that amount.
Hih Burger is at 413 South 4th St. in Murray.