PADUCAH -- Governor Andy Beshear said Kentucky is the leading exporter of whiskey in the U.S.
This includes bourbon and rye. Bourbon is an $8.6 billion industry, bringing more than 20,000 jobs to the state.
One local business is tapping into the industry and helping Kentucky's economy.
Eric Straub spent Sunday sipping on some bourbon at Barrel and Bond in Paducah.
"It's nice for us to have a place like this, that we can learn about bourbon and kind of be connoisseurs of this in ourselves," Straub said.
Straub said his biggest takeaway is learning abut the economics of the industry.
"It's $8.6 billion in business in Kentucky, and it brings a lot of jobs and different things," Straub said. "And then just kind of the history of bourbon has been really interesting to learn about."
Owner Brian Shemwell said his love for bourbon led him to open Barrel and Bond in Paducah, which was lacking a bourbon bar.
"It's an inherently complex product that is unique to this state because we do it better and produce it at a higher level than anywhere else on the globe," Shemwell said.
There are more than 900 different types of whiskeys here at Barrel and Bond. Shemwell said he loves being able to bring the industry's culture here, as well as help the local economy.
Shemwell said bourbon is taxed higher than any other manufactured good in Kentucky. He said for Paducah, the taxes spent here on alcohol will have a significant impact down the road.
The industry then impacts many other industries economically as well.
"It supports farmers," Shemwell said. "It supports the transportation industry, the rail industry, truck driving, so I mean it's a huge part of this economy. And if it were to go away, we would be in a lot of trouble."
Shemwell believes the industry will continue to grow as more people appreciate the craftsmanship of the product.
95% of the world's supply of bourbon is crafted in Kentucky. Barrel and Bond is located at 100 Broadway in Paducah.
It's open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.