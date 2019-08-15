MARION, KY — Driving past a school bus' extended stop arm when kids are getting on or off is illegal, and for good reason. It puts children's lives in danger.
Last year in Kentucky, there were more than 125,000 stop arm violations.
A new bill has been pre-filed in hopes of putting an end to those violations. The plan has already taken off in the Crittenden County school district.
Jackie Dismore is a mother of three, with kids who all ride the school bus. She said she's seen cars drive past the bus when it's stopped.
Crittenden County Schools has installed stop arm cameras on five buses. The cameras take pictures of license plates on cars that don't heed the stop arm. The pictures could be used to prosecute the offenders.
"Knowing that a camera is there as a safety net, and now drivers knowing that there's going to be prosecution for those types of crimes, I firmly believe it will lower it," Dismore said.
The camera also captures the bottom of the stop arm and records the time the vehicle passed it.
Crittenden County Schools Transportation Director Wayne Winters said, although he supports cameras on school buses statewide, it is a big financial responsibility for districts.
"I really like the idea that they're going to put them on the buses, but I would also like if they helped fund those, so districts can really afford to do that,"Winters said.
Dismore feels relieved that her kids will now have an extra safety precaution during their bus rides.