PADUCAH — Dr. Kyle Turnbo with Healthworks Medical in west Kentucky was honored with a Patriotic Employer award recognizing support of National Guard and Reserve service.
The award from the Office of the Secretary of Defense was for his support to one of his employees, Maj. Patrick Howell, who recently returned from a year-long deployment in Poland.
For those deployed overseas, having support from their employers can make a world of difference.
"Being deployed, there's so many stressors that you're dealing with, from family and social obligations and things you're just trying to balance every day. Just knowing that your job isn't one of those and you're gonna' be able to come back right where you left off is huge, and it really means a lot," Howell said.
Turnbo said it's important to be flexible and selfless when employing those in the National Guard and Reserves.
"World crises, pandemics, don't go by a calendar. So when they come, you respond. As employers, we rely on these folks to keep us safe and healthy and to support the entire world in security. It's a little selfish of us to say uh, no, we've got to think about ourselves and our business first," Turnbo said.
While overseas in Poland, Howell and the rest of his team provided medical services involving COVID-19 to residents there.