COVID-19 cases are shattering records across the globe, while flu cases are dropping significantly.
Dr. Sunny Mehrotra with Mercy Health Lourdes says he usually would treat flu cases throughout the year. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he’s seen a significant drop in cases. Mehrotra says both of these upper respiratory viruses are serious and they’re both similar in terms of complications, like:
- Fever or feeling feverish/chills
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fatigue (tiredness)
- Sore throat
- Runny or stuffy nose
- Muscle pain or body aches
- Headache
- Some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults
Additional complications associated with COVID-19 can include:
- Blood clots in the veins and arteries of the lungs, heart, legs or brain
- Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C)
Mehrotra says the flu virus still is able to take off this season, so it’s always important to follow the guidelines. “The numbers are reduced, but that doesn’t mean that they’re not out there,” Mehrotra said. “I would say that probably, we’re just not seeing it as many cases this year because people are social distancing, wearing a mask, the mask on obviously reduces the spread of a flu, just as well as it does COVID.”
More than 188 million doses of the flu vaccine have been distributed so far this year. It’s not too late to get yours, as the flu season can sometimes last until late spring.
The Centers for Disease Control says you should space out when you get your COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot. They recommend getting them at least 14 days apart.